Bavarian Nordic has received an order from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for additional doses of Jynneos, a non-replicating vaccine against smallpox and monkeypox.

Under the terms of the deal, the company will be responsible for the supply of 2.5 million additional doses of liquid frozen Jynneos vaccines.

The latest move follows order for 500,000 vaccine doses in June and another 2.5 million earlier this month from BARDA.

The new order brings the total deliveries in the US to approximately seven million doses this year and next year.

Jynneos is a suspension for subcutaneous injection which is based on a live, attenuated vaccinia virus (Modified Vaccinia Ankara, MVA-BN) that cannot replicate in the body but can elicit a potent immune response.

It is claimed to be the only FDA approved vaccine available for the prevention of monkeypox.

Bavarian Nordic president and CEO Paul Chaplin said: “Expanding our manufacturing capabilities into the United States allows Bavarian Nordic to deliver more monkeypox vaccines to meet the immediate worldwide demand for JYNNEOS.

“This quick response to a serious health crisis is only possible because of the U.S. government’s diligent long-term planning for their national preparedness.”

The company stated that the vaccine doses for the latest order are planned to be manufactured this year and filled at a US-based contract manufacturer using bulk vaccine, which are already produced and invoiced under previous contracts with BARDA.

The tech transfer of the process to the contract manufacturer is planned to begin immediately.

All doses under this contract are planned to be manufactured this year.