Aspire Biopharma has entered a strategic partnership with Microsize to advance the development of a new sublingual powder formulation of alprazolam, targeting rapid anxiety relief.

Alprazolam is the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in Xanax, a commonly prescribed anti-anxiety medication.

Traditional oral alprazolam tablets can require 25 minutes or more to take effect, as absorption occurs through the gastric system and liver.

Aspire Biopharma’s new sublingual powder is designed to bypass the digestive tract and will deliver alprazolam directly into the bloodstream for faster and more predictable relief of anxiety disorders and panic attacks.

Microsize focuses on reducing particle sizes, micronisation, and enhancing solubility for drugs.

In addition to this development, Aspire Biopharma has partnered with Pace to handle drug-excipient compatibility, development of the formulation, batch manufacturing, and stability studies.