Arsenal Biosciences and Genentech have entered a multi-year collaboration for identifying features of T-Cell therapies for oncology.

As part of the collaboration deal, the companies will use ArsenalBio’s T cells screening and engineering technology for identifying the critical success circuits in T cell-based therapies.

Genentech, a member of Roche Group, and Arsenal Biosciences will also use automation, large-scale genome engineering, high-content profiling and advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for advancing the design, development, and testing of next-generation cell treatments for cancer.

Under the deal terms, both the companies will deploy synergistic capabilities for studying effective T cell-based modifications and gain new understandings of their impacts through preclinical analysis.

The two firms will leverage these learnings in developing future therapeutic candidates.

ArsenalBio CEO Ken Drazan said: “We are proud to be working with Genentech, a pioneer in immunology, cancer, and now the application of machine learning research, to better understand how to leverage the immune system for the treatment of cancer.

“This collaboration is a testament to the strength of our platforms and their utility in identifying the attributes of T cells that offer the most promise in addressing unmet medical needs across cancer.”

As per terms of the collaboration agreement, Arsenal will receive an upfront payment of $70m, as well as research, development, and commercial milestones.

ArsenalBio stated that its advanced engineering platform deploys an array of technologies that include CRISPR-based gene editing, synthetic biology, and computational biology.

The platform helps in creating new synthetic biological programmes that will improve T cell functions and overcome the complex immunological defence systems in and around the solid tumours.