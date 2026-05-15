Arna Pharma and Slate Run Pharmaceuticals have completed a joint venture (JV) to form a speciality pharmaceutical company in the US focusing on branded products, 505(b)(2) medicines, and specialised generics.

The companies are also launching their first collaboratively developed product, Aridol, and plan to introduce further branded products in the future.

The collaboration integrates Arna Pharma’s development expertise and portfolio strategy with Slate Run Pharmaceuticals’ existing US commercial operations, regulatory experience, and supply chain resources.

Slate Run Pharmaceuticals has built a US operation supported by experienced commercial and regulatory teams.

The JV aims to scale the commercialisation of branded and specialised pharmaceutical products for the US market.

Arna Pharma senior vice-president Ram Iyer said: “We are pleased to officially launch this partnership with Slate Run and introduce our first brand product together.

“By combining Arna’s development expertise with Slate Run’s proven US commercial and operational infrastructure, we have created a platform uniquely positioned to expand specialised generics and branded products in high-value therapeutic segments while accelerating market access, reimbursement, and physician engagement.”

Slate Run Pharmaceuticals CEO Michael Plessinger said: “We are excited to officially move forward as partners and launch our first product together.

“This JV strengthens our ability to execute, expand our portfolio, and continue serving as a trusted US commercialisation partner for the industry. Aridol is an important first step, and we look forward to building a strong pipeline of future products together.”

Both companies’ leadership teams will prioritise integration, operational continuity, regulatory compliance, product quality, and patient care throughout the transition.

The new organisation is open to engaging with strategic partners, investors, licensors, and portfolio companies interested in collaboration as it pursues its growth strategy.

Arna Pharma provides end-to-end pharmaceutical capabilities, with a portfolio focused on niche dosage forms and treatments for rare, underserved and respiratory indications.