Private biotech firm Ariceum Therapeutics has entered into a strategic partnership deal with AmbioPharm to produce and supply peptide conjugates.

Under the collaboration, AmbioPharm will help Ariceum in manufacturing and supplying cGMP peptide conjugates.

The peptide conjugates will be radio-labelled as the radiopharmaceutical end-product and will be used by Ariceum in the future clinical studies.

The radio-labelled receptor-binding peptides are said to be an important radiopharmaceuticals class for targeted tumour diagnosis and treatment.

They will be used in the future clinical studies of satoreotide, the lead radiopharmaceutical product of Ariceum, to treat neuroendocrine cancers as well as certain other hard-to-treat, aggressive cancers.

Satoreotide, which is in Phase I/II trial at present, is currently being developed as a theranostic pair for the joint diagnosis and treatment of these tumours.

It is an antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 receptor which is overexpressed in several neuroendocrine tumours.

Ariceum Therapeutics CEO Manfred Rüdiger said: “As we build our platform and continue to advance our lead product, satoreotide, towards clinical trials, we are delighted to be supported by such a well-established and reliable manufacturer of high-quality, FDA-inspected peptide APIs.”

AmbioPharm is a global peptide contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO).

It provides capabilities ranging from research to commercial scales for cGMP peptide APIs.

The company works with innovative biopharmaceutical companies in developing breakthrough peptide technologies.

AmbioPharm chief scientific officer Michael Pennington said: “We are delighted to play a role in the synthesis of this peptide ‘theranostic’ that will be a valuable resource for the treatment and diagnosis of certain hard-to-treat neuroendocrine cancers.”