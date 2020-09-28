Arena Pharmaceuticals announced that the first subject has been dosed in the ELEVATE UC 12 global Phase 3 trial evaluating etrasimod, an investigational, next-generation, once-daily, oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, for the potential treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

ELEVATE UC 12 is the second of two pivotal trials within the Phase 3 ELEVATE UC registrational program to assess the safety and efficacy of etrasimod 2 mg.

“The enrollment of the first patient in ELEVATE UC 12 is an important milestone in the development of etrasimod, an oral, once-daily option, with a novel mechanism of action,” stated Timothy Ritter, MD, Senior Medical Director, Department of Clinical Research and Education, GI Alliance Research. “There is a significant unmet need for patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, and I look forward to seeing the results of Arena’s Phase 3 program.”

“We are pleased to initiate the ELEVATE UC 12 Phase 3 trial, the second of two pivotal trials that will bring us one step closer to our goal of delivering an oral, once-daily, durable therapeutic option for patients living with ulcerative colitis,” stated Chris Cabell, MD, MHS, FACC, Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development, and Chief Medical Officer at Arena. “This is a significant milestone for Arena as the progress confirms that the ELEVATE UC registrational program, including ELEVATE UC 12 and UC 52 trials, remains on track for data by year-end 2021.”

