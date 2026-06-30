Anixa Biosciences has secured a patent from the Korean Ministry of Intellectual Property (MOIP) for its breast cancer vaccine technology.

The MOIP has issued Patent Number 10-2960889, providing protection for Anixa’s breast cancer vaccine approach in South Korea through 2040.

This specific composition-of-matter patent is exclusively licensed from US medical centre the Cleveland Clinic to Anixa, and addresses breast cancer, for which no preventive vaccine is currently approved worldwide.

The patent expands Anixa’s portfolio of intellectual property (IP) beyond the US and existing international markets.

The secured protection further supports its efforts to seek regulatory approvals, establish partnerships and explore future commercial opportunities.

Anixa Biosciences chairman and CEO Dr Amit Kumar said: “Each global patent we secure deepens the global foundation we are building for our breast cancer vaccine.

“As we continue clinical development in the US, our growing international patent estate further strengthens our ability to pursue global opportunities and potentially partner with larger pharmaceutical companies for worldwide commercialisation.

“In our recently completed Phase I clinical trial conducted at Cleveland Clinic, the vaccine met all major primary endpoints, was safe and well tolerated, and generated immune responses in 74% of participants, supporting continued clinical development of this novel preventive approach.”

The vaccine targets human α-lactalbumin, a protein associated with lactation that is abnormally expressed in certain breast cancer types.

This strategy, which focuses on immunising against so-called “retired” proteins, seeks to selectively activate the immune system to prevent tumour formation with minimal impact on normal tissue.

Anixa is evaluating this approach particularly in aggressive breast cancers such as triple-negative breast cancer.

The company describes its broader vaccine platform as aiming to address a range of high-incidence cancers.

Its development pipeline also includes an ovarian cancer immunotherapy, liraltagene autoleucel in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Centre, and other cancer vaccines in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and commercial revenues from these vaccine technologies.

In May 2024, Anixa Biosciences expanded its partnership with the Cleveland Clinic to develop additional cancer vaccines.