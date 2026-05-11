ACROBiosystems has upgraded its global licence solution for HEK293 functional cell lines, aimed at streamlining compliance to expedite biopharmaceutical research and development (R&D).

The upgrade focuses on providing a unified and accessible framework, eliminating redundant review steps and supporting drug discovery and development projects.

With this updated licensing policy, customers have authorisation to use HEK293 functional cell lines for assay development, drug discovery, internal research, lot release analysis, and quality assurance testing.

This unified framework removes the need for additional licensing or fees in these areas while maintaining full compliance with intellectual property and contractual rules.

It enables biopharmaceutical companies to direct their efforts towards core research activities.

The policy is in effect across all global markets except for the Greater China region, enabling straightforward access to HEK293 functional cell line products for a range of R&D purposes.

ACROBiosystems facilitates the transition for its global customers by offering localised support through professional teams based in the US, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

These regional teams provide timely policy interpretation, streamlined consultation on compliance, and professional technical assistance.

This upgrade defines the terms of permitted use more clearly, streamlines compliance processes, and reduces operational expenses for drug developers across the world.

It establishes a more transparent and adaptable system that facilitates standardised and scalable applications of the functional cell lines in various R&D settings.

The company stated it will continue to optimise its global intellectual property governance and licensing systems.

These measures aim to provide regulated, user-friendly functional cell line solutions, supporting preclinical and translational research while helping accelerate drug development activities.

ACROBiosystems operates across more than 15 cities in the US, Germany, Switzerland, and the UK.

The company maintains partnerships with pharmaceutical enterprises and delivers products such as kits, antibodies, and recombinant proteins to support the drug development life cycle.