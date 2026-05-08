Novartis has begun construction on its new 46,000ft² radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing facility in Denton, Texas, marking the latest step in its $23bn investment in US manufacturing and research.

The location will serve as Novartis’ first RLT manufacturing site in Texas and is the company’s fifth such site in the country, increasing supply chain reach for the southern US.

The site is expected to be operational in 2028, adding new roles in quality, operations, bioengineering, and advanced manufacturing. The development supports economic activity in Denton and neighbouring areas.

It will join the company’s RLT network in the US that already includes facilities in California, Indiana, and New Jersey. Additionally, Novartis is adding a site in Florida.

Several officials attended the ground-breaking, including US Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler and Swiss Ambassador to the US Ralf Heckner.

Texas state senator Brent Hagenbuch, state representative Andy Hopper, and Denton mayor Gerard Hudspeth were also present.

Novartis’ broader investment includes seven new and three expanded sites in the country.

Other milestones in the US include the opening of an RLT site in Carlsbad, California, in November 2025, as well as new builds in North Carolina.

Novartis is advancing RLTs for various cancer types, including breast, brain, colon, lung, pancreatic, and prostate, supported by a global network of RLT production and supply chain capabilities.

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said: “Radioligand therapy is transforming how we treat cancer, and expanded manufacturing is essential to delivering these therapies at scale.

“Breaking ground in Denton further strengthens our US supply chain and helps ensure patients can receive these highly personalised treatments when and where they need them.”

In February 2026, Novartis signed a research partnership and licensing agreement with Unnatural Products (UNP) valued at up to $1.7bn to develop macrocyclic peptide therapeutics targeting cardiovascular diseases.