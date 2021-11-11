AbbVie has extended a collaboration agreement with the University of Chicago until 2025 to support preclinical research in oncology.

Till date, the partners have been working together on research related to deep understanding on biomarkers and therapeutic applications for existing AbbVie programmes.

They have developed new drug delivery methods to improve anti-tumour immune response and focused on integrating 3D screening methods to choose new therapeutic molecules.

The collaboration extension is designed to speed up and advance medical research in oncology at both organisations.

AbbVie Oncology Discovery Research vice-president Steve Davidsen said: “Our oncology collaboration with the University of Chicago enables us to combine our expertise in understanding the underlying biology in key areas of interest, such as immuno-oncology, oncogenic pathways, and biomarkers of drug sensitivity or disease.

“This effort drives towards a common goal of accelerating discovery efforts and delivering novel therapies to people living with cancer.”

Under the terms of the latest deal, the company and University of Chicago will work together to advance research in many areas, focusing on oncology.

Additionally, AbbVie will have an option to exclusively license some University of Chicago discoveries made from the collaboration.

University of Chicago National Laboratories, Science Strategy, Innovation, and Global Initiatives vice-president Juan de Pablo said: “The extension of our agreement will continue to provide faculty and students with opportunities to work with colleagues at a global biopharmaceutical leader and translate their findings from the lab into the real world.

“It will enable the kind of preclinical research that is needed to help lay the foundations for better approaches and treatments with the goal to ultimately improve quality of life for patients.”

