UK-based RQ Bio has closed a £85.5m ($115m) Series A funding round to advance its long-acting antibody therapeutic programme RQB01, which targets influenza prevention in high-risk and immunocompromised groups.

Frazier Life Sciences led the financing round along with new investors EQT Life Sciences, Forbion, Monograph and Wellington Management.

LifeArc Ventures, Oxford Science Enterprises and the University of Oxford also participated in the round.

The company’s lead asset, RQB01, is currently in investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies.

It is designed with a dual mechanism of action that targets conserved influenza epitopes, aiming to provide broad protection against various strains that are less affected by seasonal variations.

The company stated that the product’s combination of extensive strain coverage, high neutralising activity and an extended duration of effect may offer a different approach to influenza prophylaxis specifically for vulnerable populations.

RQ Bio CEO Mike Westby said: “Influenza remains a serious and persistent threat for patients whose immune systems cannot rely on vaccination alone. Our vision is to develop a preventative therapy capable of delivering reliable protection for an entire flu season with a single administration.

“This financing will support clinical development of RQB01 as well as advance our proprietary antibody discovery approach towards a pipeline of assets for prophylaxis of respiratory viral diseases.”

Frazier Life Sciences partner and RQ Bio Board of Directors member Joe Cabral said: “We believe RQB01 possesses several differentiated attributes that will translate to efficacious, season-long prevention of flu in an attractive product format.”

In addition to the funding, RQ Bio announced the appointment of Christian Schade as executive chairman.

Schade previously served as president and CEO of Halda Therapeutics, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in December 2025 for $3.05bn.

RQ Bio reported that Schade will contribute his industry experience to guide its corporate strategy and growth.