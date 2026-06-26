Immunai and Boehringer Ingelheim have entered a multi-project collaboration to identify new T-cell targets in oncology and autoimmune diseases.

The initial phase of the partnership, valued at up to $15m and running until 2027, may be expanded if scientific milestones are met and both parties agree.

The collaboration will see the two companies gather and analyse data from a large number of patient samples across cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Immunai’s single-cell AI platform will be used in detecting T-cell dysfunction patterns.

Confirmed findings will then move to Immunai’s laboratory facilities, where they could serve as foundations for new portfolio projects within Boehringer Ingelheim’s drug discovery operations.

T-cell dysfunction has a major role in the development of both cancer and autoimmune conditions, though research on these two disease areas has typically been separated.

The collaboration aims to bridge this by using single-cell multiomic data and AI-driven functional validation to reveal biological mechanisms and targets that might not appear via more conventional or isolated research approaches.

Immunai’s AMICA-OS AI operating system combines harmonised immune-focused single-cell data with AI framework models and laboratory target validation processes to yield insights suitable for drug discovery.

Boehringer Ingelheim discovery research global head Lamine Mbow said: “Across oncology and inflammatory / autoimmune diseases, patients continue to face serious unmet medical needs, and too many still lack treatment options that can meaningfully change the course of disease.

“At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are committed to identifying and developing new treatment approaches and novel modalities in areas where patients need more. This collaboration reflects our ambition to pursue innovative science and translate new biological insights into potential medicines that can improve patient outcomes.”

Immunai has announced other collaborations in the sector, including agreements with Bristol Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca in 2026, focused on applying its technology platform to oncology and immune data analysis.

Recently, Boehringer Ingelheim signed a research collaboration agreement with Combotope Therapeutics to advance tumour-selective antibody therapies targeting cancer.