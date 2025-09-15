YolTech Therapeutics has closed its approximately $45m Series B financing led by the AstraZeneca-CICC healthcare investment fund.

The funds will help YolTech in advancing its clinical programmes and global strategic execution.

Established in 2021, YolTech Therapeutics is stated to be advancing next-generation in vivo gene-editing therapies intended for one-time treatment.

It has developed a completely integrated platform spanning proprietary CRISPR nucleases (YolCas), base editors (YolBE), and a lipid nanoparticle delivery system (Yol-LNPs), allowing accurate and tissue-specific gene editing across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

Last year, YOLT-201, a CRISPR-based therapy for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) as well as YolTech’s lead programme, became the first in vivo gene-editing therapy in China to enter Phase I/IIa clinical trial.

Since then, YolTech has advanced four clinical-stage programmes targeting ATTR, familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), and β-thalassemia/sickle cell disease (TDT/SCD).

YolTech operates a cGMP-compliant manufacturing plant that supports clinical supply from Phase III through early commercial scale-up. This facility ensures consistent manufacturing and scalability across various programmes.

YolTech’s base-editing therapy, YOLT-101, designed for familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first in vivo base-editing programme to obtain Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance in both China and the US.

In July, European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to the company’s YOLT-203, an investigational in vivo gene editing therapy for the treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1).