Voro Therapeutics and Alloy Therapeutics have formed a strategic research partnership to develop tumour-selective, next-generation masked T-cell engager (TCE) therapeutics.

The partnership will bring together Voro Therapeutics’ tumour-activated biologics platform with Alloy Therapeutics’ cluster of differentiation 3 (CD3) antibodies and multispecific engineering capabilities.

This joint effort aims to create immunotherapies to selectively trigger immune responses in the tumour microenvironment while limiting effects on healthy tissues.

TCEs have shown potential in treating various cancers, but the widespread activation of immune responses carries a risk of systemic toxicity.

The new arrangement between Voro Therapeutics and Alloy centres on finding approaches that may enhance the therapeutic index of TCE therapies.

Through this effort, both entities seek to address limitations that have restricted the broader use of immune-based cancer treatments.

Voro Therapeutics co-founder and CEO Dr Ugur Eskiocak said: “T-cell engagers have shown tremendous promise, but their broader impact has been constrained by the same challenge facing many powerful immune therapies: how to deliver potency without unacceptable systemic toxicity.

“We believe tumour-activated T-cell engagers represent the next evolution of the field. By combining Voro’s PrimeBody platform and TCE design expertise with Alloy’s discovery and multispecific engineering capabilities, we aim to create highly potent, tumour-selective therapies that broaden access for patients.”

The collaboration highlights ongoing efforts by both companies to advance biologic medicines and to investigate new T-cell engager approaches that could expand patient access.

Voro Therapeutics is developing precision biologics designed to activate selectively in diseased tissues through its PrimeBody platform.

Its lead candidate, a conditionally activated CD47 inhibitor, is advancing through investigational new drug-enabling studies following preclinical investigations.

Alloy Therapeutics CSO Mike Schmidt said: “By integrating Voro’s differentiated linker and masking technologies with Alloy’s optimised CD3 antibodies and cell engager engineering expertise, we can accelerate the development of next-generation TCE’s with potentially best-in-class safety and efficacy.”