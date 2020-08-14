UNION therapeutics announced the completion of an agreement with TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFF) to acquire an option to obtain a worldwide exclusive license for the use of their Thin Film Freezing technology in combination with niclosamide to focus on treatments for COVID-19.

Niclosamide was recently identified by Institut Pasteur Korea as a potent inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-191.

For a number of years, UNION has worked with niclosamide as a potential treatment for a range of inflammatory and infectious diseases. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial of an optimized salt form of the compound developed as a potential inhalation treatment of COVID-19.

Based on research from the University of Texas and its patented formulation technology and expertise, TFF has developed alternative oral and inhalation versions of niclosamide, which are currently being prepared for human studies.

Under the agreement, UNION will acquire an option to obtain a worldwide exclusive license to the technology and rights relating to the formulations of niclosamide for the treatment of COVID-19. UNION is already progressing the niclosamide-based product UNI911 through clinic development, and the agreement with TFF has the potential to substantially broaden UNION’s niclosamide product offering.

“Like UNION, TFF has been working with niclosamide for an extended period of time and has taken an interesting approach to the formulation of niclosamide for COVID-19. We are excited to formalize our collaboration with the TFF team and consolidate our joint efforts under the wings of UNION. This will allow us to maximize the likelihood of getting the best possible product to as many COVID-19 patient segments in the shortest possible timeframe,” said Rasmus Toft-Kehler, CEO and co-founder of UNION.

Prof. Morten Sommer, co-founder and CSO of UNION further commented; “We have interacted closely with TFF and have been impressed with their team as well as their formulation technologies, which complement our current niclosamide-programs.”

Under the agreement, UNION will pay TFF up to 210 million USD related to option exercise, development and commercial milestones, as well as tiered single-digit royalties on product sales.

Source: Company Press Release