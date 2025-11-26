UNICEF and Gavi, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation now known as the Vaccine Alliance, have announced a pricing deal to expand access to the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine, aiming to protect almost seven million more children from the disease.

The deal sets the vaccine price at $2.99 per dose and is expected to take effect within a year, supporting Gavi’s goal to fully vaccinate 50 million more children against the disease by 2030.

Backed by Gavi and implemented by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, the agreement will save up to $90m for Gavi and participating countries, equating to more than 30 million extra vaccine doses.

The deal is financed through Gavi’s International Finance Facility for Immunisation mechanism, which accelerates funding by converting long-term pledges into immediate cash.

Gavi manages logistics, market shaping, procurement and national immunisation programme integration for malaria vaccines.

More than 40 million doses have been delivered through Gavi-supported programmes and they are now part of routine immunisation in 24 African countries bearing above 70% of the global malaria burden.

The R21/Matrix-M vaccine deal was enabled by IFFIm, which has mobilised billions for immunisation projects since inception.

Gavi chief vaccine programmes and markets officer An Vermeersch stated: “Today’s announcement is a powerful example of what our Vaccine Alliance does best: leverage innovative financing and partnerships to shape vaccine markets and secure access to affordable vaccines – saving lives and delivering economic benefits to countries in the process.

“There has been an unprecedented demand for this new tool that will better protect children against one of Africa’s largest killers of children under five, and we thank our partners who are helping us match the strong commitment countries have already shown to the malaria vaccine.”