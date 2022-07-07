Turnstone Biologics has formed a broad strategic alliance with Moffitt Cancer Center for advancing the development of next-generation tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for solid tumours.

The latest move follows a strategic multi-year research collaboration of the entities for pre-clinical development of investigational TIL therapies in November last year.

Under the expanded collaboration, Turnstone will have access to research, manufacturing, and clinical capabilities of Moffitt to develop new TIL therapies.

The company will also be able to use Moffitt’s patient screening and data sharing systems, clinical trial activation, molecular data sets and biospecimens for research purposes.

Additionally, Moffitt will provide extended support and allocate GMP manufacturing capacity for the development of Turnstone product candidates.

As part of the partnership, Turnstone will fund the research development activities for the TIL therapies at Moffitt and provide other resources and expertise.

The companies have also announced that their Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to begin clinical trials with Turnstone’s lead TIL therapy candidate, TIDAL-01, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Phase I trial for TIDAL-01 in cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanoma is expected to begin later this year.

Moffitt Cancer Center president and CEO Patrick Hwu said: “Our landmark strategic alliance with Turnstone underscores Moffitt’s commitment to bold research initiatives and groundbreaking clinical studies for the benefit of cancer patients who have limited or no effective treatment options.

“Our combined team has made strong progress as part of our ongoing partnership, particularly with the IND clearance of TIDAL-01.

“We look forward to initiating the clinical study in melanoma and continuing to grow this valuable relationship with Turnstone.”