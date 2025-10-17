Tempus has entered into a collaboration with Whitehawk to enhance biomarker-driven research and facilitate the development of Whitehawk's oncology pipeline.

This partnership will utilise Tempus’ de-identified multimodal database to guide the design of clinical trials.

Under the multi-year agreement, Whitehawk will utilise Tempus’ real-world dataset to focus on patient populations with significant unmet needs.

Tempus chief operating officer Ryan Fukushima said: “Tempus’ comprehensive, multimodal data, paired with Whitehawk’s ADC drug development expertise, create a powerful foundation to validate the potential of their portfolio in a promising class of targeted cancer therapeutics.

“We’re committed to working in tandem with our biotech collaborators to uncover actionable insights from our AI platform so they can make smarter, faster decisions throughout the drug development process.”

The collaboration centres on research involving Whitehawk’s portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), which includes three assets that are specifically designed to target clinically validated proteins SEZ6, PTK7, and MUC16.

These proteins are broadly expressed in various cancer indications, including lung cancers and gynaecological cancers.

Whitehawk president and CEO Dave Lennon said: “A proactive approach to our biomarker strategy ensures our programmes are guided by data-driven insights.

“By partnering with Tempus, our goal is to better understand the expression of our ADC protein targets to inform indication prioritisation for our clinical development programmes and better exploit the full potential of our pipeline. An important aspect of this partnership will be continuing to establish the concordance between RNA and IHC expression of our targets.

“Because RNA testing is objective, reproducible and scalable, establishing it as a reliable alternative to the more subjective IHC methods could enhance our ability to readily identify appropriate patients for our ADC therapies.”