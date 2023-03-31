ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) subsidiary, Talem Therapeutics has entered into a research collaboration and licence option agreement with Astellas Pharma’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Xyphos Biosciences.

As part of the deal, both the entities will be involved in research activities to detect and improve LENSai in silico-generated antibodies.

These antibodies are being developed as potential therapeutic candidates for an undisclosed target in the tumour microenvironment (TME).

This is expected to help increase anti-tumour immunity with other Astellas therapies including chimeric antigen receptor-based (CAR) technologies.

As part of the collaboration, Astellas is provided with an exclusive option to licence any development candidates.

The agreement will focus on in silico and de novo antibody discovery capabilities against tumour microenvironment targets while leveraging Talem’s affiliate BioStrand’s LENSai integrated intelligence technology.

IPA president and CEO Dr Jennifer Bath said: ”We are proud to build upon the robust in silico antibody discovery capabilities developed by our team at BioStrand. Their LENSai software and core HYFT Index are uniquely positioned to analyze targets and design antibodies directed at otherwise challenging oncological proteins, especially those that mediate immune suppression in the TME.

“Third-party due diligence continues to support the industry’s excitement of recent BioStrand developments and the potential of LENSai to accelerate the discovery of more precise next-generation cancer therapies.”

Furthermore, the alliance is anticipated to leverage Astellas’ flexible convertible car cell therapy technology, as well as advance the development candidates to efficiently target cancer cells.