Japanese pharmaceutical firm Takeda has commenced the development of a plasma-derived therapy for COVID-19, a disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

The company will inform the members of the US Congress regarding the development of an anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal hyperimmune globulin (H-IG) for the treatment of high-risk individuals with COVID-19.

Takeda will also evaluate whether the firm’s currently marketed and pipeline products serve as effective treatments for infected patients.

According to the company, the hyperimmune globulins are plasma derived-therapies that were earlier demonstrated as an effective treatment for severe acute viral respiratory infections and may serve as an option for COVID-19.

The company is specialised in the research, development and manufacturing of a potential anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal H-IG, which is referring to as TAK-888.

Takeda’s vaccine business unit president and company’s COVID-19 response team co-lead Dr Rajeev Venkayya said: “We have identified relevant assets and capabilities across the company and are hopeful that we can expand the treatment options for patients with COVID-19 and the providers caring for them.”

Currently, the Japanese pharmaceutical firm is in negotiations with multiple national health and regulatory agencies and health care partners in the US, Asia, and Europe to rapidly advance the research of TAK-888.

Initially, the company plans to produce the therapy in an isolated within its manufacturing facility in Georgia to avoid a negative impact on its other plasma-derived therapies.

The firm is also evaluating whether select marketed therapies and molecules in its drug library may serve as viable candidates to efficiently treat COVID-19.

Takeda plasma-derived therapies business unit research and development head Dr Chris Morabito said: “Plasma-derived therapies are critical, life-saving medicines that thousands of people with rare and complex diseases rely on every day around the world.”

In February this year, Takeda secured priority review for ALUNBRIG (brigatinib) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its expanded use as a first-line treatment for a type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).