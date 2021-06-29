German generic drug manufacturer STADA Group has agreed to acquire a portfolio of well-established consumer healthcare brands from biopharmaceutical firm Sanofi to expand its European Consumer Healthcare portfolio.

German generic drug manufacturer STADA Group has agreed to acquire a portfolio of well-established consumer healthcare brands from biopharmaceutical firm Sanofi to expand its European Consumer Healthcare portfolio.

Under the terms of the deal, STADA will acquire 16 Consumer Healthcare products, which are commercialised in Europe.

The products include Mitosyl, Silomat, Frubiase, Viscontour and Modafen, which are used for cold and flu, dry-cough, skin care and nutritional supplements.

Other brands include Bronchoforton ointment in Germany, Lisomucil cough syrup in Italy; Antigongestiva Cusi and Rinocusi in Spain and Brolene eye drops and ointment in the UK and Ireland.

Bronchokod syrup in France, Nasobol in Switzerland, Acodin in Poland and Sedotussin in Germany are also included.

The latest agreement is a part of Sanofi’s efforts to streamline its Consumer Healthcare portfolio and accelerate its growth trajectory.

Sanofi executive vice-president and Sanofi Consumer Healthcare head Julie Van Ongevalle said: “Simplifying the CHC product portfolio is an important part of our strategy to focus our resources and efforts where we can bring the most value, especially to consumers.

“We are pleased these brands will continue to be available for consumers as we focus on becoming a fully integrated standalone business.”

STADA stated that the deal also includes trademarks, registrations, as well as the related commercial rights of the 16 brands across Europe.

Subject to relevant regulatory authorities’ approval and other customary closing conditions, the transaction is planned to be concluded in the third quarter of this year.

STADA global Consumer Healthcare head Volker Sydow said: “Under STADA’s ownership, we believe there is an excellent opportunity to further strengthen and grow these well-known brands.

“Through targeted investment, including via digital channels, and product innovation, we believe we can give these brands a new lease of life in their respective niches.”

The transaction follows acquisition of 15 well-established consumer healthcare brands from GSK last year.