Southern Research has opened a new biotechnology centre, intended to double its laboratory capacity and increase its scope for work on chronic illnesses, cancer, and infectious disease.

This new facility is part of Southern Research’s ongoing work in human health and biomedical threat research.

The $98m facility located at corner of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard and Ninth Avenue South is anticipated to contribute to the development of biotech sector of Birmingham, Alabama.

UAB president Ray L Watts, who is serving as interim CEO of Southern Research, said: “Southern Research and the University of Alabama at Birmingham continue to partner in groundbreaking discoveries that impact lives throughout Alabama and beyond.

“This new, world-class facility will accelerate those efforts dramatically, as we work together to become the biotech commercialisation leader in the Southeast. World Health Organization.

“We could not make this progress without local, state and federal support and appreciate their continued efforts to grow the biotech industry in Birmingham.”

Construction of the 150,000ft2 building began in 2022, with funding provided by the state of Alabama, the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County, and a grant from the US Economic Development Administration.

Birmingham Mayor Randall L Woodfin said: “This facility is the result of visionary leadership and strong public-private partnerships that are transforming the City of Birmingham.

“Biotech is critically important to the city, and with investments like this, we are charting an even brighter future for this industry and more importantly for the people who call Birmingham home.”

The Alabama Legislature allocated $45m for the Southern Research building in the 2023 state budget, marking the “state’s first-ever investment in the 80-year-old campus.”

Alabama State Senator Jabo Waggoner said: “This is the type of infrastructure that will help us recruit and retain the brightest minds in Alabama, drive more economic growth, and create more lifesaving drugs.

“What happens here will have an impact that goes far beyond our state’s borders.”

The new building is said to be the first major campus addition since 1987.

The facility will focus on research and development of treatments for various diseases, including emerging biological threats and chronic conditions.

It will also support projects in collaboration with US government health and security programmes.

The biotech centre will house scientists developing new therapies, supported by high-throughput chemistry and screening facilities designed to synthesise and test large numbers of drug candidates swiftly.

It will also accommodate Southern Research’s genomic research programme, Catalyst, which provides patients with information about their individual health risks and potential treatments.

Alongside the biotech centre’s construction, Southern Research has renovated its campus and developed new areas to support biotechnology work, including the Station 41 incubator.

The construction phase created over 124 project-related jobs and generated more than $80m in economic activity.

Southern Research has been involved in the development of seven chemotherapy drugs, which have received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and are part of current cancer treatments.