Sirius Therapeutics has secured around $50m in a Series B2 funding round for the clinical development of small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics targeting cardiometabolic disorders.

The funds are also used in the enhancement of the company’s RNA delivery technologies.

A corporate venture capital firm spearheaded the financing round, with participation from new investor BioTrack Capital and current investors Creacion Ventures, Hankang Capital, and OrbiMed.

Sirius Therapeutics CEO Dr Qunsheng Ji said that the company comprises three clinical-stage programmes as well as a pre-clinical pipeline.

SRSD107, which is the company’s long-acting anticoagulant compound for thromboembolic disorders, is set to undergo Phase II clinical development in Europe.

Sirius also applied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for commencing a Phase II study.

Dr Ji said: “The successful completion of our Series B2 financing is a strong endorsement of our progress to date and our strategy going forward.

“We are deeply grateful to our new and existing investors for their continued support. The funds from this round will further advance our clinical programs and expand our pipeline, to deliver “transformative siRNA therapeutics for patients with chronic diseases” around the world.”

Sirius has secured approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to commence Phase I trials of the siRNA therapeutic, SRSD216, designed to treat hyperlipoproteinemia in individuals with atherosclerotic cardiovascular conditions.

Additionally, SRSD101, a siRNA therapeutic for treating dyslipidaemia, is currently in Phase I trials in China.

In April this year, Sirius announced the FDA clearance of its investigational new drug (IND) application for SRSD216, allowing the company to initiate trials for this therapy to address elevated levels of lipoprotein(a).