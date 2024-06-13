Sibylla Biotech has entered into a strategic partnership with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to advance the development of new cancer therapies.

These treatments, known as Folding Interfering Degraders (FIDs), target the protein folding process to induce the degradation of cancer-related proteins.

The collaboration will leverage Sibylla’s Pharmacological Protein Inactivation by Folding Intermediates Targeting (PPI-FIT) technology alongside MD Anderson’s drug development expertise.

The joint effort aims to progress from target identification to nomination of drug candidate, with the possibility of continuing through pre-clinical and clinical development stages.

Sibylla’s PPI-FIT technology is at the forefront of this partnership, providing a method to discover and develop FIDs. These small molecules are particularly significant as they can target proteins previously deemed “undruggable,” offering new avenues for cancer treatment.

MD Anderson Therapeutics Discovery vice-president and head Tim Heffernan said: “Folding interfering degraders represent an exciting new modality to target key cancer drivers, and we look forward to opportunities to advance compelling candidates forward as novel therapeutic options.

“By aligning Sibylla’s innovative PPI-FIT technology with our drug development engine, we hope to create impactful new medicines that will expand options for patients in need of more effective therapies.”

MD Anderson’s Therapeutics Discovery division brings a comprehensive approach to the partnership, integrating clinicians, scientists and drug development experts to accelerate the discovery process.

This collaboration is designed to translate clinical insights directly into the development of impactful cancer therapies.

The partnership’s goal is to nominate drug candidates that can be further developed and potentially brought to clinical trials.

This would provide new treatment options for patients battling cancer. Sibylla and MD Anderson are committed to advancing these candidates through the necessary stages to reach those in need.