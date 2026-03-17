Zydus Lifesciences subsidiary Sentynl Therapeutics has signed an agreement with Korean company PRG S&T to license Progerinin (SLC-D011), an investigational molecule intended to treat Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS).

The move enables Sentynl to collaborate immediately with PRG S&T to advance clinical development of the molecule, which holds orphan drug status from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Sentynl will acquire full rights to Progerinin, provided certain milestones are achieved. The programme is presently completing a Phase IIA clinical trial, with data anticipated before the end of the first half of 2026.

Upon closing, this therapy would become Sentynl’s second offering aimed at treating HGPS.

Progerinin is an orally active small-molecule drug, which is being developed as a treatment for HGPS, a rare condition caused by mutations in the LMNA gene resulting in progerin accumulation and premature cellular ageing.

The drug aims to inhibit progerin’s effects within cells, potentially improving nuclear integrity and reducing damage.

Progerinin is not currently approved by any health authority. Early research and clinical studies are designed to assess whether it can slow disease progression and improve survival in HGPS patients.

Zydus Lifesciences managing director Dr Sharvil Patel said: “This acquisition marks an important step in growing our portfolio of therapies for Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome, which can have severe impacts on patient health if left untreated.

“Supporting patients in living healthy, fulfilled lives is core to what we do, and the agreement with PRG S&T directly furthers this mission by advancing orphan therapies for patients and families impacted by rare diseases.”

Sentynl CEO Matt Heck said: “Children with Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome face an unforgiving disease. However, we are seeing real progress in progeria research, with new science changing what’s possible.

“This agreement, which will add Progerinin to our progeria portfolio, represents our commitment to translating that progress into another real therapy for children and families who need them.”

In May 2024, Sentynl announced the worldwide acquisition of the Zokinvy (lonafarnib) programme from Eiger BioPharmaceuticals for the treatment of progeria.