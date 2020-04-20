Seattle Genetics has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Tukysa (tucatinib) to treat people with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

The regulator has approved Tukysa in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine for adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, including patients with brain metastases, who have secured one or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting.

Tukysa, an oral medicine, is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor of the HER2 protein. It showed to inhibit phosphorylation of HER2 and HER3 under in-vitro lab studies.

Earlier, the company secured the breakthrough therapy designation and priority review for Tukysa and assessed the application for approval under the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot programme.

Tukysa, in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine, was assessed in the HER2CLIMB randomized (2:1) double-blind and placebo-controlled trial.

The study recruited 612 patients with HER2-positive unresectable locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who had previously received, either separately or in combination, trastuzumab, pertuzumab, and ado-trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1).

According to the company, patients who secured Tukysa in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine had a 46% reduction in the risk of cancer progression or death (PFS) compared to patients who received trastuzumab and capecitabine alone.

Seattle Genetics CEO Dr Clay Siegall said: “We’re pleased to have collaborated with the FDA on our second expedited real-time oncology review, enabling us to rapidly bring this new targeted medicine to patients.

“TUKYSA has shown impressive results in people with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, including in patients with active brain metastases, and offers patients an effective medicine following previous treatment with other anti-HER2 agents in the metastatic setting.”

