Santhera has signed an exclusive agreement with Uniphar for the distribution of AGAMREE (vamorolone) in five Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, covering the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

The therapy is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients aged four years and above.

Sales are projected to begin on a named patient basis in the first quarter of 2026. Broader commercial availability is expected later in the same year, contingent upon obtaining marketing authorisation and finalising pricing agreements.

According to the terms of the agreement, Santhera will earn a percentage of net sales, consistent with its other distribution agreements.

The company stated that the agreement would help ensure that patients in the GCC have timely access to the treatment.

Santhera CEO Dario Eklund said: “We are excited to partner with Uniphar for the distribution of AGAMREE in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries.

“Uniphar’s strong regional presence, combined with its proven expertise in early and expanded access programmes, will help address the significant unmet need for boys and men living with DMD in these countries.

“This agreement represents another important step in our global expansion strategy and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to making effective rare disease treatments accessible to patients worldwide.”

Santhera noted that it remains focused on the global launch of Agamree, which is being introduced across North America, Europe and Asia.

AGAMREE is described as a new drug that binds to the same receptor as glucocorticoids while modifying its downstream activity. It is not a substrate for the 11-β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase (11β-HSD) enzymes, which may amplify corticosteroid toxicity in local tissues.

This mechanism has demonstrated the potential to distinguish efficacy from the typical safety concerns associated with conventional steroids.