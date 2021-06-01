South Korean drug manufacturer Samsung Biologics is planning to expand its portfolio of services by adding a mRNA vaccine drug substance (DS) manufacturing line at its facility in Songdo, Seoul.

The company stated that the mRNA vaccines are known for their safety and fast scalability in manufacturing and have been the technology of choice for many Covid-19 vaccines.

Its latest plans will allow the company to provide end-to-end mRNA vaccine manufacturing services from bulk drug substance to aseptic fill-finish along with labelling and packaging, and cold chain storage services.

Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim said: “We are constantly assessing various ways that we can expand and persify our current business portfolio to better serve the market.

“We are committed to helping our clients provide quality treatments and vaccines to all those in need around the world, especially in difficult times like this, and with this extended capability, we hope to support our partners in bringing novel mRNA vaccines and therapeutics to market at a faster pace.”

As part of its global expansion, the company also opened its new research and development (R&D) centre in San Francisco, the US.

S-CHOice, Samsung Biologics’s own proprietary cell line technology that showed improved cell viability and titers up to two-fold from the industry average, facilitates reduced development timelines and provides high-performing product.

The company’s expansion plans include the ongoing construction of its fourth biomanufacturing facility in Incheon, South Korea.

Upon completion, the drug manufacturer will have about 620,000 litters of cell culture capacity.