Samsung Biologics, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has launched S-HiCon, a new high-concentration formulation platform designed to enhance the development and manufacturing of high-dose drugs.

The platform can detect unintended pH changes, bolster formulation stability, and lower viscosity for ensuring efficacy and maximising delivery of drugs.

S-HiCon incorporates a preliminary ‘concentration gate check’ process.

By optimising pH, buffer species, and excipients, the platform evaluates feasibility of the formulation in early stages, to detect promising candidates and reduce risks associated with high concentration development.

The platform’s integrated analytical capabilities also address critical formulation challenges, such as viscosity and protein accumulation.

Samsung Biologics executive vice-president and CDO development head Brian Hosung Min said: “Our new platform will enable us to provide innovative solutions for clients requiring low to ultra-high concentration formulation to develop advanced therapeutics.

“Samsung Biologics is committed to providing customised services by leveraging our expertise and track record in contract development.”

The company achieved over 200mg/mL for liquid formulations through S-HiCon, ensuring sufficient viscosity and enhanced stability.

The introduction of the new offering is part of the company’s efforts to provide clients with advanced technologies for high-quality development.

Samsung Biologics is focusing on meeting the evolving needs of clients and supporting its development pipelines to improve upstream process quality using platforms that can enhance antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) activity.

Last year, Samsung Biologics entered a strategic collaboration with Kurma Partners to further its biologics development.

The company provides development as well as manufacturing solutions from cell line development to final aseptic fill/finish along with lab testing support for the drug products.