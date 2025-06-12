Salipro Biotech has announced a research collaboration with Daewoong Pharmaceutical, focusing on the development of new small molecule drugs.

The partnership grants Daewoong access to Salipro’s expertise and platform specifically designed for stabilising challenging membrane proteins such as G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), ion channels, and transporters.

The agreement between the two companies will facilitate the use of Salipro’s specialised knowledge and technology platform by Daewoong Pharma to discover new therapeutic small molecules.

These efforts are directed at a particular membrane protein drug target.

Salipro Biotech CEO Jens Frauenfeld said: “We are excited to join forces with Daewoong Pharmaceutical and contribute with our proprietary Salipro platform to accelerate the development of novel therapeutic drugs for Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s pipeline.

“This partnership is particularly significant as it marks our first collaboration with a partner in South Korea, underscoring the global application and versatility of our expertise and platform to make the undruggable druggable.”

Daewoong aims to use the collaboration to overcome obstacles in drug discovery associated with complex membrane proteins.

By leveraging Salipro’s platform, they hope to streamline the process towards identifying potent small molecule candidates for future pharmaceutical applications.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical CEO Seongsoo Park stated: “Collaborating with Salipro Biotech and accessing their Salipro platform aligns with our goal to address complex drug targets. Salipro’s expertise in membrane protein stabilisation will benefit our research for novel small molecule therapeutics, and we look forward to the results of our joint efforts.”

Daewoong develops treatments for intractable and rare diseases and has a diverse portfolio encompassing new biologics, drugs.