Sagent Pharmaceuticals and Qilu Pharmaceutical have announced a strategic collaboration to commercialise a portfolio of complex injectable products for the US market.

Through this partnership, Sagent will gain sole rights to commercialise a select portfolio of Qilu’s complex injectable products in the US. These products encompass high-impact therapeutic areas, addressing unmet patient needs across the US healthcare landscape.

According to Sagent, the combined total addressable market for these products is expected to be more than $4.5bn, indicating “strong” demand across its key therapeutic areas.

The collaboration intends to enhance access, cut down treatment costs, and boost supply resilience for these critical medications.

Sagent CEO Dr. Vishy Chebrol said: “This collaboration represents a key milestone in our strategy to build a robust and differentiated US pharmaceutical portfolio.

“We are excited to partner with Qilu to bring high-value, clinically essential therapies to market and ensure they reach the patients who need them most.”

Qilu Pharmaceutical vice president Hanchang Zhang expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are pleased to collaborate with Sagent to expand the availability of Qilu’s high quality, complex injectable products in the US market.

“This collaboration reflects Qilu’s commitment to delivering safe, effective, and affordable medicines to patients worldwide. By combining Qilu’s proven development and manufacturing capabilities with Sagent’s strong commercial platform, deep market insight, and agile market approach, we look forward to advancing patient care and contributing to a more reliable, accessible pharmaceutical supply chain.”

Sagent Pharmaceuticals, established in 2006, is a provider of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals. With a portfolio exceeding 100 products, Sagent offers a wide range of options across various therapeutic categories, formulations, and packaging configurations, such as vials, syringes, and premix bags.

Founded in 1958, Qilu Pharmaceutical has grown into one of China’s leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical companies, specialising in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of both Finished Dosage Forms and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Qilu operates with 12 subsidiaries, 11 domestic manufacturing sites, and boasts a workforce of over 36,000 employees globally.

Qilu exports its products to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide and holds 39 approved ANDAs in the U.S. The company has a strong pipeline, including over 200 generic products, more than 20 biosimilars, and over 80 “innovative” products.