Russia’s National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that their Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated a significant effect against Covid-19 patients in phase III clinical trials.

The interim analysis showed that Sputnik V vaccine has shown an efficacy rate of 92% after the second dose in the patients.

Sputnik V vaccine is based on a human adenoviral vector platform, which was proved as safe and effective with no long-term side effects in over 250 clinical trials.

Russian Federation health minister Mikhail Murashko said: “The use of the vaccine and the results of clinical trials demonstrate that it is an efficient solution to stop the spread of coronavirus infection, а preventive healthcare tool, and this is the most successful path to defeat the pandemic.”

The double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled phase III clinical trials recruited 40,000 volunteers to assess the efficacy of the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

The trials assessed the efficacy in more than 16,000 volunteers who received the vaccine or placebo 21 days after the first injection.

At present, the Sputnik V phase III clinical trials are approved and underway in Belarus, UAE, Venezuela and other countries. It is also being assessed in phase II-III trials in India.

In October this year, RDIF and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories have secured approval from the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) to carry out clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

In addition, the vaccine was first administered to a group of volunteers from the red zones of Russian hospitals in September.

Gamaleya Center will offer access to the full clinical trial report, following the completion of phase III clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said: “Sputnik V is the first registered vaccine against Covid-19 in the world, the vaccine is based on safe and effective platform of human adenoviral vectors.

“More and more countries are recognizing the human adenoviral vector platform and plan to include these vaccines, as the most studied and known, in their respective national vaccine portfolio.”