RTI International has announced a strategic collaboration with Codetta Bio, a company specialising in multi-omics for precision medicine development, to fast-track healthcare innovation.

This partnership will see RTI, alongside investors such as Genoa Ventures and Anzu Partners, investing in Codetta Bio.

RTI will also integrate Codetta Bio’s technology into research initiatives.

Under this collaboration and investment, Codetta Bio will be able to scale its operations, team expansion, and technology enhancement.

The goal is to develop new biomarker assays that could potentially outperform current digital and quantitative PCR methods, without their associated costs or complexity.

RTI analytics practice area senior vice-president Dana Hancock said: “Our collaboration with Codetta Bio will enable RTI to further support our clients in advancing knowledge and addressing complex challenges to improve human health.

“The company’s parallel data generation provides a more streamlined approach to analysing multiple data sets, and the RTI team will conduct a pilot study to inform how we can incorporate this technology into future studies of how biology influences disease and treatment outcomes.”

The partnership reflects a mutual commitment to cooperation within the life sciences sector. By combining Codetta’s technology with RTI’s research and development expertise, the organisations aim to hasten the creation of new solutions that could improve health outcomes globally.

This initiative aligns with RTI’s mission to improve the human condition by applying knowledge in practical ways.

Codetta Bio CEO Jacques Corriveau said: “RTI’s global leadership in applying research to address critical real-world challenges aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation in multiplex biomarker measurements for translational and clinical applications. Together, we believe we can have a profound impact on the future of precision medicine and healthcare.”

RTI’s investment in Codetta Bio complements the institute’s diverse investment portfolio which includes areas such as precision medicine, clinical research technology, healthcare analytics, population health, patient engagement solutions and diagnostic testing.