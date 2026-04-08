RoosterBio has entered an exclusive distributor partnership with MineBio Life Sciences to expand access to scalable, research-grade and current good manufacturing practice (cGMP)-grade mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) and exosome bioprocessing solutions across China.

MineBio will supply RoosterBio’s complete platform of products, having already obtained import clearance.

This facilitates prompt fulfilment of orders for both research and clinical-grade media solutions focused on MSC and exosome development.

RoosterBio’s CliniControl product portfolio encompasses cGMP-manufactured MSC expansion media, exosome collection media, bioreactor feeds, and genetic engineering media.

These offerings are designed to support continuous product development, from early research to cGMP manufacturing.

They are supplied with extensive quality and regulatory documentation, including US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Type II Master Files and dossiers for global trials.

RoosterBio’s platform has been used in GMP manufacturing since 2019, providing regulatory support and product uniformity for advanced therapy developers.

MineBio’s established position in the regenerative medicine, stem cell, and cell and gene therapy sectors enables it to support developers throughout China by delivering RoosterBio’s solutions.

RoosterBio CEO Tim Kelly said: “China has emerged as a global leader in MSC and exosome clinical research, with one of the highest concentrations of active trials anywhere in the world.

“We have long sought the right partner to bring our platform to this market, someone who is deeply embedded in the Chinese cell and gene therapy community and genuinely trusted by the developers working to bring these therapies to patients.

“MineBio’s expertise, robust customer network, and commitment to quality make them the ideal collaborator to expand access to RoosterBio’s RUO and cGMP media solutions. We are thrilled to work together to help China’s innovators increase their productivity and move faster from the bench to the clinic.”