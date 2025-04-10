Renovaro Biosciences has completed its merger with AI-driven drug discovery and precision neurology firm, BioSymetrics.

This follows the company’s February announcement of a definitive merger agreement signed with BioSymetrics.

This merger aims to bolster Renovaro’s data analysis and biomarker discovery capabilities, while also incorporating in vivo validation and drug discovery into its AI-powered biomarker and diagnostic platform.

Renovaro CEO David Weinstein said: “This merger represents a pivotal step in our mission to diagnose cancer and advance precision medicine.”

“By combining our expertise in oncology with BioSymetrics’ expertise in epilepsy and other neurological diseases, we believe that we are creating a powerful synergy that will enhance our ability to identify new therapeutic targets, validate diagnostics and accelerate precision drug development.”

At the heart of this merger is BioSymetrics’ AI and machine learning engine Elion platform tailored to identify complex biological patterns. This technology is expected to expedite the discovery of new diagnostics and therapeutics.

Additionally, BioSymetrics’ Phenograph acts as a translational engine, mapping clinical signals to therapeutic targets, thereby streamlining target and biomarker identification and enabling patient stratification and drug repurposing.

BioSymetrics’ proficiency in advanced in vivo modelling and machine vision systems allows for high-throughput phenotypic screening, states Renovaro.

The company’s database from in vivo experiments is complete with behavioural and morphological analysis.

This integrated method is stated to accelerate the discovery and validation of transformative therapeutics by connecting computational insights with biological validation.

The collaboration has already fostered platform and analytic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Janssen, Merck, Deerfield Cures and Supernus Pharma.

By integrating the Elion platform into Renovaro’s processes, the combined entity aims to optimise the translation of biomarker insights into quicker discovery timelines, improve precision in target identification, and boost overall research productivity.