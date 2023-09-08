Procaps Group has signed an agreement with BDR Pharmaceuticals International for 27 oncology molecules for Latin America, including 20 Tirosyne Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs).

As per the agreement, Procaps will be responsible for activities related to registration, branding, marketing along with commercialisation throughout Latin America.

Procaps submitted an initial set of eight molecules to Colombia’s regulatory authority and plans to expand into other Latin American parts later.

Procaps Group CEO Ruben Minski said: “We are very excited to expand our oncology portfolio in the region and add more partner companies and potentially broaden cancer treatment options with several new molecules to better serve more patients and physicians with this serious and growing disease.”

The regions in Latin America where the company operates have an aggregate population of nearly 204 million people. Nearly 0.3% of the population are affected by the incidence of cancer.

Procaps Group COO Dr Camilo Camacho said: “These molecules are indicated for different types of cancer such as breast cancer, colon cancer, and chronic myeloid leukemia, among others.

“Many of these molecules, if approved, will likely be introduced to our region for the first time, which aligns with our mission to continue seeking to provide patients in Latin America with potential alternative and accessible therapies.”

Pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, hospital supplies and medicines developed by the company reach more than 50 countries in all five continents.