PRISM BioLab has formed a collaboration with Receptor.AI to integrate AI and physics-guided technologies in the discovery of orally available small molecules.

The partnership targets membrane proteins, intracellular protein–protein interactions and complex receptor systems through a new drug discovery platform.

It aims to target disease areas where conventional small-molecule drug discovery has faced challenges, with an initial focus on metabolic diseases such as obesity.

The agreement brings together PRISM BioLab’s PepMetics chemistry, three-dimensional small molecules designed to replicate alpha-helix and beta-turn motifs, with Receptor.AI’s physics-based, multi-objective AI navigation platform.

This combination is intended to generate innovative hit, lead, and clinical candidate compounds against difficult-to-target membrane proteins and protein–protein interactions (PPI).

The partnership will initially focus on the design of molecules targeting a specific receptor relevant to metabolic disease.

Receptor.AI will be responsible for molecular design by leveraging PRISM BioLab’s chemical library in conjunction with its proprietary design algorithms. Both companies will also jointly approach pharmaceutical partners interested in these combined capabilities.

The collaboration also seeks to demonstrate the effectiveness of the integrated technology platforms and build unique knowledge for future partnership proposals.

PRISM BioLab president and CEO Dai Takehara said: “We are very pleased to partner with Receptor.AI on this exciting project. We have developed PepMetics Technology, a highly effective drug discovery platform targeting PPIs, and possess a unique peptide mimetic small molecule library, the PepMetics Library.

“We believe this library can be applied not only for intracellular PPI drug discovery but also for membrane proteins, which are not easily targeted by small molecules. With Receptor.AI’s AI-based molecular design technologies ranging from peptides to small molecules, we expect the potential of the PepMetics Library to expand even further.”

Both PRISM BioLab and Receptor.AI share an approach centred on innovative methods in drug discovery with speed and scientific rigour. Through this partnership, they intend to create synergy by adopting advanced methods for accelerating therapeutic development.

In October 2025, Oragenics announced a strategic collaboration with Receptor.AI to expedite the development of a new pharmaceutical candidate portfolio for brain health conditions.