Polpharma Biologics has entered into licensing agreements with MS Pharma to commercialise three proposed biosimilars in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

According to the agreements, MS Pharma will oversee the registration, marketing along with the distribution of vedolizumab (PB016), ocrelizumab (PB018), and guselkumab (PB019) throughout MENA.

Polpharma Biologics will retain the responsibility to develop, produce and supply these biosimilar candidates.

The partners have consented to relocate fill and finish activities to the MENA region, with the operations scheduled to occur at MS Pharma’s biologics manufacturing facility located in Saudi Arabia.

Vedolizumab is a monoclonal antibody designed to target α4β7 integrin and is prescribed for the treatment of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Ocrelizumab, on the other hand, targets CD20-positive B cells, thereby reducing inflammation and minimising the progression of disability in individuals with multiple sclerosis.

Guselkumab is another monoclonal antibody, which specifically attaches to the p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23), a cytokine that is pivotal in inflammatory as well as immune responses. It is indicated for active psoriatic arthritis and moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

MS Pharma CEO Kalle Känd said: “Expanding our biosimilar portfolio in high-need therapeutic areas such as gastroenterology, neurology and dermatology is a strategic priority. These three products will significantly strengthen our offering and reinforce our leadership in the MENA region.

“Partnering once again with Polpharma Biologics underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible biologic medicines to patients across the region, through localising advanced biologics production.”

Polpharma Biologics Group supervisory board member Konstantin Matentzoglu said: “We are proud to extend our collaboration with MS Pharma. Their deep regional expertise and strong commercial network make them an ideal partner to bring our biosimilar medicines to more patients in MENA, helping improve treatment accessibility and sustainability of healthcare systems.”