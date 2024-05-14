PharmaLogic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and provider of radiopharmacy solutions, has announced the launch of its new radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and research facility at the Bronx in New York city, US.

The company initially acquired the site in 2022 and extensively renovated it.

The Bronx facility is equipped with latest technology and marks a significant investment by PharmaLogic in the development of new radiopharmaceuticals in the region.

This launch of new site is part of the company’s strategy to improving patient access to clinically relevant radiopharmaceuticals and drive the development of new compounds.

The production and laboratory space featured at the facility is designed to enable PharmaLogic to scale up its existing production capabilities.

Additionally, the company is allocating substantial resources towards the research and development of new radiopharmaceuticals.

PharmaLogic CEO Steve Chilinski said: “We’re proud to unveil this new, radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and development-focused facility.

“Our state-of-the-art facility represents a pivotal step forward in our commitment to enhancing patient care. The Bronx facility not only ensures a consistent supply of critical radiopharmaceuticals for the community but also provides a launchpad for promising new radio-ligand diagnostic and therapeutic drugs, ultimately bringing game-changing treatments to patients.”

The latest development comes after the company unveiled its new radiopharmaceutical production and research facility in Cincinnati, Ohio in the US, in April this year.

The opening of Cincinnati facility is part of the company’s plan to offer life-saving diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals to patients across North America.