Persist AI and Nivagen have joined forces to co-develop an advanced AI-driven manufacturing process for long-acting injectable (LAI) drugs.

The collaboration between Persist AI and Nivagen will leverage AI-based formulation technology of Persist alongside Nivagen’s manufacturing prowess.

The goal is to streamline and expedite the development and regulatory approval of LAI drugs, which are known for their potential to enhance patient adherence and outcomes by providing a consistent and controlled release of medication over weeks or months.

Persist AI specialises in creating drug delivery systems that utilise AI-driven robotics to optimise drug release, stability, and bioavailability efficiently.

Through high-throughput screening and the application of AI and machine learning, the company aims to fast-track the creation and approval of innovative drug delivery systems that can meet unmet medical needs and improve patient care.

Persist AI CEO Karthik Raman said: “We are excited to partner with Nivagen, a leading Pharmaceutical company with extensive experience and expertise in manufacturing and distributing pharmaceutical products.

“Together, we will leverage our AI-driven formulation platform to create a novel and scalable manufacturing process for long-acting injectables, which have the potential to transform the treatment of chronic diseases and improve patient quality of life.”

Nivagen, on the other hand, focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including generics and specialty drugs.

Their offerings encompass sterile injectables – such as IV bags, vials, prefilled syringes (PFS), and cartridges – as well as 505(b)(2) products. Additionally, Nivagen provides 503B compounding services to institutional clients.

The company’s cutting-edge sterile manufacturing facility is equipped to produce a variety of dosage forms, including both aseptically and terminally sterilised sterile IV bags, injectables, and ophthalmic solutions.

With a global distribution network that extends to over fifty countries, Nivagen is claimed to be well-positioned to support the collaboration’s efforts to innovate LAI drug manufacturing.

Nivagen CEO Jay Shukla said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Persist AI, a pioneer in AI-based formulation development for drug delivery systems. Our Sacramento, CA facility is equipped with robotic lines using Isolator technology to produce sterile drug products in IV bags (both aseptically and terminally sterilized), vials, syringes, and cartridges.

“Persist’s new technology will enhance our capabilities to handle complex injectables like long-acting injectables at our new manufacturing site.”