Orion Corporation and Shilpa Medicare’s fully-owned subsidiary Shilpa Biocare, have entered into an agreement to commercialise recombinant human albumin in Europe.

This key plasma protein of Shilpa is utilised across different medical applications.

It is developed using a non-human expression system that ensures scalability, high safety and virus-free production. This is aimed at addressing key limitations that are associated with albumin that are derived from humans.

Shilpa is currently developing the product.

Under the agreement terms, Orion will obtain exclusive rights for distribution, marketing and sale of the recombinant human albumin throughout Europe.

Additionally, Shilpa will be eligible for certain development and regulatory milestone payments from Orion as part of their collaboration.

Orion Corporation Generics and Consumer Health EVP Satu Ahomäki said: “We are pleased to strengthen our strategic partnership with Shilpa by collaborating on this novel product.

“Recombinant human albumin will strengthen our strategy and offering in value-add hospital generics, and we look forward to making it available across Europe.”

Shilpa Biocare managing director Madhav Bhutada said: “Partnering with Orion is a significant step in bringing our innovative recombinant product to patients across Europe and is a testimonial of our developmental and manufacturing capabilities to bring Recombinant Human Albumin to market.

“This alliance aligns with our mission to provide high-quality, affordable biologics globally, and we are confident this partnership will further accelerate our footprint in the regulated markets.”

Recently, Orion’s collaborator, MSD, has expanded the opevestostat’s (MK-5684) development programme to now include women’s cancers.

The oral, non-steroidal and selective CYP11A1 inhibitor is discovered and developed by Orion.