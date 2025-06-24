AscellaHealth’s Specialty Pharmacy Optime Care has entered into an expanded partnership with Tilde Sciences for Vecamyl (mecamylamine) 2.5mg tablets.

This collaboration appoints Optime Care as the exclusive specialty pharmacy provider for the newly FDA-approved tablets, ensuring the medication’s availability to patients.

Optime Care general manager Bill Bertetto said: “Our continued and expanded relationship with Tilde demonstrates their confidence in Optime Care’s ability to meet the needs of specialty patient populations through highly-personalised programmes, tailored patient communications and educational support throughout the treatment journey.

“Tilde values the expertise of our dedicated Patient Care Teams who have a deep understanding of complex disease states and provide guidance every step of the way. These specialists help enhance patient access to essential therapies, streamline care coordination and ensure financial assistance is available to those in need.”

Tilde Sciences has chosen Optime Care for its expertise in managing specialised patient populations and its history with medications like Vecamyl and Daraprim.

Optime Care offers a suite of services designed to optimise therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders.

The company utilises advanced technology platforms and patient engagement tools to provide comprehensive services.

Tilde president Akeel Mithani added: “Optime Care is a trusted partner, reliably ensuring that patients with rare, complex diseases receive their medications on time and wherever needed. Over a year ago, we made a great decision to partner with Optime Care and we continue to rely on their unmatched expertise.”

Previously, Vecamyl was inaccessible to new patients due to supply issues after its acquisition from the former owner.

Tilde has since addressed these challenges by partnering with new supply chain providers.

Patients can now access Vecamyl through Tilde’s comprehensive patient support programme, Tilde Total Care.