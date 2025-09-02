OMass Therapeutics in the UK has signed an exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement with Roche Group member Genentech to develop and commercialise inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) therapies.

Genentech will obtain rights for OMass’ preclinical oral small molecule programme for IBD, as part of the agreement.

OMass Therapeutics CEO Ros Deegan said: “Using our OdyssION platform, we’ve been able to make significant progress on this novel first-in-class target with a differentiated mechanism of action in inflammatory bowel disease.

“Genentech brings a strong legacy of innovation in immunology and world class scientific expertise, making them an ideal partner for this programme. We are delighted to be partnering with them and build on the progress we have made to date.”

Roche Corporate Business Development head Boris Zaïtra said: “There are nearly eight million people living with IBD who are in need of innovative treatment approaches.

“Despite recent advancements, there is still a high unmet medical need which fuels our commitment to partnering with companies such as OMass Therapeutics focused on innovation to accelerate potentially transformative medicines and advance science.”

OMass will receive an initial payment of $20m and stands to gain further development, potential preclinical, commercial, and net sales milestones exceeding $400m. Additionally, the company will earn tiered royalties on net sales.

It will oversee the initial preclinical development up to the point of candidate selection, after which Genentech will assume responsibility for clinical development, regulatory efforts, production and commercialisation.

OMass focuses on discovering medicines against validated target ecosystems, including membrane proteins and intracellular complexes.