Nucleai has partnered with Sirona Dx to provide an integrated spatial proteomics solution for pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses for drug development.

The collaboration aims to bridge gaps between data generation and actionable insights in spatial proteomics, as multiplex technologies for imaging advance.

Spatial proteomics platforms create intricate tissue data, but significant biological information often remains untapped.

Limitations in assay development, imaging and analytics frequently result in partial extraction of key insights such as spatial biomarkers, treatment response signatures, and patient stratification data.

The collaboration targets these issues by unifying the workflow from assay design to analytical interpretation.

Under the partnership, Sirona Dx oversees assay design, development and validation, ensuring high-quality image production.

Nucleai uses AI-based spatial analytics, beginning with feature extraction and progressing through biomarker discovery and biological interpretation.

The integrated workflow enables pharmaceutical sponsors to connect high-quality tissue data directly with meaningful biological insights in a single, seamless engagement.

Nucleai CEO Avi Veidman said: “Until now, pharma teams haven’t had a seamless way to translate spatial proteomics data into actionable biological insight.

“Together with Sirona Dx, we’re delivering a single, integrated path from tissue data to meaningful biological insight — enabling more confident biomarker decisions and ultimately improving the probability of clinical success.”

Sirona Dx CEO Nasry Yassa said: “Pharma sponsors are investing heavily in spatial biology and need solutions that match both the quality and complexity of their data. Our partnership with Nucleai augments our capabilities to deliver fully integrated insight, providing a more seamless and effective model for supporting drug development programmes.”

The joint solution serves applications in immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, including patient stratification, mechanism of action studies, biomarker discovery and validation, and clinical trial biomarker programmes.