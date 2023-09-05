Novo Nordisk has launched Wegovy (semaglutide injection) as an adjunctive treatment for obese patients in the UK.

The latest move is aimed at sharing the government’s objective to make obesity care accessible to patients with high unmet medical need.

Through a controlled and limited launch, Wegovy will be available in specialist National Health Service (NHS) weight management services for people who meet the National Institute for Care and Excellence (NICE) criteria.

People reaching a registered healthcare professional in private can also have access to Wegovy.

In addition, through a multidisciplinary team, patients will receive support with diet and exercise measures.

Healthcare professionals are advised to implement NICE guidance and prescribe Wegovy only within the NHS, as the company expects supply to be constrained for the foreseeable future.

The company is also working with healthcare professionals to help ensure that patients with the highest unmet medical need are prioritised.

It is also working with regulators and providers to make Wegovy accessible to people living with obesity and remain on treatment.

Obese adults with body mass index (BMI) of greater or equal to 30 kg/m2 or having at least one weight-related comorbidity with a BMI of greater or equal to 27 kg/m2 to less than 30 kg/m2 are recommended to take Wegovy.