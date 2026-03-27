Novartis has signed an agreement to acquire biotech business Excellergy, which specialises in the development of next-generation anti-immunoglobulin e (IgE) therapies for up to $2bn in upfront and milestone payments.

The acquisition will provide access to Exl-111, a half-life extended, high-affinity anti-IgE antibody currently in Phase I clinical trials.

Designed as an advanced extension of the established biology of validated anti-IgE therapy, Exl-111 may complement the existing Novartis allergy portfolio across diverse allergic conditions and patient contexts.

Unlike standard approaches, Exl-111 aims to dissociate receptor-bound IgE and could offer faster, deeper Fc epsilon RI alpha (FcεRIα) downregulation. Early Phase I data indicate sustained exposure consistent with its half-life extended design.

If further trials confirm these findings, the mechanism could support stronger disease control, more convenient dosing and wider use across allergic asthma, chronic inducible urticaria, food allergy and other IgE-mediated illnesses, including potentially in paediatric populations.

Novartis biomedical research president Fiona Marshall said: “Excellergy adds a differentiated next-generation anti-IgE programme that builds on biology Novartis knows well, supported by preclinical evidence and early clinical pharmacokinetic data.

“Exl-111 is designed to go beyond conventional anti-IgE therapy, with the potential to deliver faster and deeper suppression of IgE signalling as well as improved symptom control.

“This proposed acquisition strengthens our allergy portfolio and reflects our strategy of advancing innovative, bold science to bring meaningful additional benefits to patients.”

The transaction is anticipated to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Last week, Novartis signed an agreement to acquire SNV4818, a pan-mutant selective Phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha (PI3Kα) inhibitor, from Synnovation Therapeutics.

Novartis agreed to pay $2bn upfront and up to $1bn in milestones to acquire Synnovation Therapeutics’ wholly owned subsidiary Pikavation Therapeutics, which holds SNV4818 and related programmes.