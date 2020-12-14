Novartis has secured approval from the European Commission (EC) for its Leqvio (inclisiran) to treat adults with hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia.

Leqvio, a first-in-class small interfering RNA (siRNA), has been approved based on data from the ORION clinical development programme.

The approval allows to use Leqvio in combination with a statin or statin with other lipid-lowering therapies in patients unable to reach low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) goals with the maximally tolerated dose of a statin or alone or in combination with other lipid-lowering therapies in patients who are statin-intolerant, or for whom a statin is contraindicated.

ORION-9 was a pivotal phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind and randomised study that assessed the efficacy, safety and tolerability of inclisiran sodium salt 300mg, equivalent to 284mg of inclisiran.

ORION-10 was a pivotal phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind and randomised study that assessed the efficacy, safety and tolerability of inclisiran sodium salt 300mg, equivalent to 284mg of inclisiran.

ORION-11 was a pivotal phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind and randomised study that evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of inclisiran sodium salt 300mg, equivalent to 284mg of inclisiran. All doses are administered subcutaneously by a healthcare professional.

According to the company, Leqvio provided an effective and sustained low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) reduction of up to 52% in patients with elevated LDL-C in the ORION clinical development programme.

Novartis has secured global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise Leqvio, as part of a licence and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals president Marie-France Tschudin said: “Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of mortality in Europe, which demonstrates the urgent need for innovative treatments for patients struggling to reach their LDL-C goals.

“With Leqvio, we’re proud to bring a first-in-class treatment delivering effective and sustained LDL-C reduction that has the potential to improve outcomes for people living with ASCVD.”

