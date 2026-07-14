The agreement grants Novartis access to Chai Discovery’s latest AI models, including its Chai-3 model, to support antibody discovery efforts across a range of therapeutic targets.

The partnership is an extension of more than a year of technical engagement between the two companies.

Novartis had early access to Chai Discovery’s next-generation folding model last spring and has been following the company’s progress in AI-driven molecular design over the past year.

Both companies have agreed to their joint efforts to facilitate broader application of the technology across numerous Novartis therapeutic programmes.

Chai Discovery’s technology applies AI to predict molecular interactions and redesign biomolecules, enabling scientists to design molecules with targeted properties.

These AI models are intended to expedite drug discovery by generating molecules that meet specific requirements and reducing the timeframes typical of the discovery process.

Chai Discovery co-founder and CEO Joshua Meier said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Novartis in the discovery of new antibodies. This is a significant step forward in expanding the range of therapeutic programmes that can benefit from AI-driven molecular design.”

Novartis biomedical research president Fiona Marshall said: “AI is already reshaping how we discover medicines. By applying advanced models to challenges such as antibody design, we can explore a broader range of possibilities, make better decisions earlier, and focus our efforts on the most promising candidates.

“Our collaboration with Chai Discovery brings complementary expertise to tackle difficult targets and advance progress toward new options for patients.”

Financial agreement terms between Chai Discovery and Novartis were not disclosed.

The Novartis deal follows Chai Discovery’s previously announced customer agreements with Eli Lilly and Pfizer.