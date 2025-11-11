Novartis has opened a 10,000ft² radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing facility in Carlsbad in the US state of California, as part of its $23bn investment in the country’s infrastructure up to 2030.

The new site increases capacity and strengthens the company’s supply chain capabilities for RLTs in the US.

The facility in Carlsbad, filed with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an additional US supply point, will commence commercial production once regulatory approval is obtained.

RLTs are precision medicines that combine tumour-targeting ligands with therapeutic radioisotopes to administer radiation directly to tumours, aiming to minimise surrounding cell damage.

Given their short radioactive half-life, proximity to treatment hubs is vital for timely patient delivery.

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan stated: “At Novartis, we tackle the toughest challenges in medicine by doing what’s never been done before for patients. Radioligand therapy is a breakthrough we’ve unlocked at scale, made possible by reimagining how innovation reaches patients.