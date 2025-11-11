Novartis has opened a 10,000ft² radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing facility in Carlsbad in the US state of California, as part of its $23bn investment in the country’s infrastructure up to 2030.
The new site increases capacity and strengthens the company’s supply chain capabilities for RLTs in the US.
The facility in Carlsbad, filed with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an additional US supply point, will commence commercial production once regulatory approval is obtained.
RLTs are precision medicines that combine tumour-targeting ligands with therapeutic radioisotopes to administer radiation directly to tumours, aiming to minimise surrounding cell damage.
Given their short radioactive half-life, proximity to treatment hubs is vital for timely patient delivery.
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan stated: “At Novartis, we tackle the toughest challenges in medicine by doing what’s never been done before for patients. Radioligand therapy is a breakthrough we’ve unlocked at scale, made possible by reimagining how innovation reaches patients.
“As the global leader in RLT for more than seven years, we’ve advanced this technology with a deep belief in its power to transform cancer care. The opening of our Carlsbad facility underscores our strong commitment to the US and dedication to bringing this pioneering treatment to patients across the country.”
The Carlsbad site is Novartis’ third US-based RLT manufacturing facility and is built to produce FDA-approved therapies with scope for future expansion.
It strengthens the company’s position in the delivery, development and production of RLT to patients globally.
Along with Carlsbad, Novartis intends to establish two more RLT manufacturing sites in Texas and Florida, and expand its current facilities in Millburn, New Jersey, in Durham, North Carolina and in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The company also plans to create a new biomedical research centre in San Diego, California.
It anticipates a total investment of close to $50bn in its US operations over five years, including this $23bn initiative, further solidifying its healthcare infrastructure commitment in the country.