Norgine has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Theravia, a pharma laboratory that specialises in rare and debilitating condition treatments.

This transaction is said to be contingent on receiving customary regulatory approvals.

Theravia’s portfolio includes Siklos for sickle cell disease and Orphacol for genetic disorders affecting the liver’s bile production.

Both products are intended for the adult and paediatric population with these conditions.

The products that encompass the therapeutic areas of rare haematology and hepatology are said to align with Norgine’s current portfolio of rare and specialty medicines.

With the addition of Theravia’s offerings, Norgine’s rare disease portfolio will now feature six core products: eflornithine, mavorixafor, Pedmarqsi, Agilus, Orphacol, and Siklos.

This acquisition is expected to be a primary growth driver for Norgine in the medium to long term.

Recent transactions involving Fennec Pharma’s Pedmarqsi and X4 Pharma’s mavorixafor highlight Norgine’s focus on expanding its presence in the rare disease and specialty pharmaceuticals market by means of acquisitions as well as in-licensing.

Norgine CEO Janneke van der Kamp said: “This acquisition is a unique opportunity for Norgine to bolster our growth trajectory, as well as our rare disease portfolio.

“With our strong legacy and proven track record of successfully bringing innovative treatments to patients, we believe we are well placed to ensure the Theravia medicines reach their full potential.”

Theravia was established via the Addmedica and CTRS merger, with an aim to fulfil the medical requirements of individuals suffering from these difficult-to-treat ailments.

Theravia CEO Franck Hamalian said: “The joining of our companies brings together the skills, know-how and geographical presence that will create a European-based champion of rare and ultra rare disease.

“Our combined product portfolios and Norgine’s legacy and experience will enable broader access to medicines for patients with high unmet medical needs.”